Europe Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market to Reach US$ 650.0 Mn at a CAGR of 7.5% in 2027

“Europe aircraft heat exchanger market is expected to grow from US$ 345.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 650.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.5% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

In the year 2018, the global aerospace industry has experienced a solid year as passenger travel demand strengthened, and global aerospace expenditure continued to rise. The aerospace industry is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory in 2019, led by increasing commercial aircraft production and strong aerospace spending. Also, the industry’s commercial aerospace sector saw its increase in the year 2017, compelled by higher shipments of commercial aircraft and general aviation aircraft. Thus, due to the rapid rise in the aerospace industry, several aircraft manufacturers can benefit from the growing spending in the sector to design and manufacture advanced aircraft heat exchangers. This factor drives the global aircraft heat exchanger market.

Europe Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Companies

BOYD Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Jamco Corporation

LiebherrGroup

Meggit Plc

TAT Technologies Inc.

Triumph Group

Wall Colmonoy

Woodward Inc.

Nowadays, growth in aircraft has increased substantially as the airlines in the developed countries are ordering increased number of aircraft to meet the continuously growing air travel demand. Due to the growing demand for several aircraft, the need for its numerous systems and equipment such as heat exchanger has also increased.

The two most commonly used heat exchanger widely used in the aviation sector is flat tube and plate-fin. Both play an essential role in aviation application. However, plate-fin heat exchangers are widely used in the aviation sector due to its compactness, low weight, and high effectiveness. These exchangers are extensively used around the globe for several decades.

Currently, France is dominating the aircraft heat exchanger market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for aircraft heat exchanger market. The aviation industry is among the key contributor to the French GDP. The Airbus exports, in particular, contribute mainly to the economic growth of the country. The total number of air passengers in France accounted for around 125 Million in 2016, and the same is expected to rise to about 170 Million by 2036, as per IATA. The major airlines in the country include; Air France, Aigle Azur, and ASL Airlines France, among others.

