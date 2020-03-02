Europe ADAS Market 2019 Size, Share, Significant Growth, Competitive Strategies, Growth Opportunities, Development and Forecast To 2025

A recent report on ADAS Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

ADAS Market is valued at USD 30.71 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 84.07 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 15.47% over the forecast period. ADAS is equipped with various components including road safety warning system that provides audio and visual alerts.

Key Players–

Some major key players for ADAS market are Continental, Bosch, Denso, Delphi, TRW Automotive, BMW, Mobileye, Hitachi Automotive, Valeo, Magna International and others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/376

The most important thing to learn from this report is, the clients can obtain all the futuristic scope and market growth factors. The ADAS market has surpassed its profit bar due to the strategic intelligence on a global scale. The report then highlights potential chances of the market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. On the basis of the type, the ADAS market has been further bifurcated by geography, application and consumption capability. Based on the product application, the industry is classified considering those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is referred as vehicle-based intelligent safety systems which help to improve road safety in order to avoid crash, accidents severity and post-crash phases. Since in 1990, GPS navigation has become very common in OEM infotainment systems since first being introduced. ADAS is usually found with vision based, radio detection and ranging (RADAR), and other advanced-sensing technologies. ADAS systems not only improve safety but also help to reduce hard braking, optimize engine performance and give drivers better fuel efficiency. ADAS can easily detect a wrong lane change and sends an alert through display Panel to get back in correct lane as well as enable to change the driving style of the vehicle and saving fuel consumption by 15%.

Get Methodology: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/376

Market Segmentation –

By Component Type

System Type

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Drowsiness Monitor System

Intelligent Parking Assist System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Front-lighting System

Others (Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System)

Sensor Type

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

RADAR

LASER

By vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Increasing the demand for safety vehicles coupled with fuel efficiency expected to grow the Global ADAS market.

The ADAS market is likely to anticipate a high growth due to worldwide automotive industry is increasingly adopting the self-driving car technology by offering the technological advancements for better fuel economy and improve road safety in order to meet the regulatory compliance. Safety in automotive vehicles has major concern among the customers since the early days of on-road vehicles, thus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are significantly developing the various safety systems such as (ADAS) to avoid the road accidents and to protect the occupants within the vehicle as well as prevent people outside the vehicle.

Additionally, government organizations are constantly pushing the manufactures for improving the fuel economy as well as greater road safety. As per recent survey, the World Health Organization reported that 1.25 million deaths occur every year due to road traffic accidents. However, the performance of this system can be negatively impacted by the changing environmental conditions. Next generation ADAS will incorporate advanced sensor technologies for autonomous driving provide most lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global ADAS Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global ADAS Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global ADAS Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global ADAS Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of ADAS Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global ADAS Market

3.1.1 Global ADAS market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global ADAS Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global ADAS Market: By Types

5.1 Global ADAS Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global ADAS Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global ADAS Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

Continued…………..

Purchase Complete Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=376

Other Related Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-9-cagr-electronic-thermal-management-materials-market—growth-trends-and-forecast-2019—2025-2020-03-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fire-retardant-cable-market-2019-industry-capacity-manufacture-value-consumption-status-and-prediction-2025-2020-03-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tight-head-plastic-drum-market-2019—challenges-drivers-outlook-growth-opportunities—analysis-to-2025-2020-03-02

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Contact US:

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blogs: http://www.brandessencejournal.com

Blogs: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/