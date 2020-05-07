Ethylene Market Size, Share 2020: Global Industry Trends, Growth Insights, Top Key Players Analysis, Demand Overview and Forecast Research to 2026

Ethylene market growth is driven by the increasing investment which aims boosting the production capacity of the gas due to the large scale application of ethane gas in various industries. Rapid increase in the production of shale gas is leading to the reduction in the production cost of ethylene and thus driving the growth of this market.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization and the growing demand for automobiles and electronics industry is foreseen to create an opportunity for the growth of Ethylene market. Major factors which would hamper the growth of ethylene market are the implementation of stringent government regulations pertaining to the production and application of ethylene in the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to the increasing demand for ethylene derivatives from packaging industry along with automobile and construction sector in this region.

Market Overview:

The Global Ethylene Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2026. This report focuses on Ethylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Players Operating In This Market Include:–

ExxonMobil

Nova Chemicals

Shell Chemicals

Westlake Chemical

BASF

Shanghai Petrochemical Corporation

…..

Target Audience:

Ethylene providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology:-

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Growth Scenario Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Introduction Research Methodology Global Ethylene Market Overview Global Ethylene Market by Type Global Ethylene Market by End-use Industry Global Ethylene Market by Region North America Ethylene Market Europe Ethylene Market Asia Pacific Ethylene Market South America Ethylene Market Middle East & Africa Ethylene Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Ethylene Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

