Ethylene Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Analysis and Forecast Research

The Global Ethylene Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. The increasing applications of ethylene intermediates in various industries are expected to drive the demand for ethylene.

Major trends in global ethylene market is the increased investments for capacity addition. The low costs involved and the increased capacity in ethylene production causes an overflow of ethylene in the market, causing additional price reductions, which is a key trend in the ethylene market.

Ethylene is combustible and carcinogenic, stringent regulations on the use of ethylene are expected to hamper the ethylene market. In addition, volatility in the feedstock cost along with rising competition within industry players also obstructs the growth of global ethylene market.

Global Ethylene Market is spread across 121 pages, and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period, owing to various applications.

Some of the key players operating in this market include LyondellBasell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation and Others.

