Ethylene Industry Global Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis And Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Ethylene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The ethylene market consists of sales of ethylene and its related services. Ethylene is an acyclic hydrocarbon, used in the manufacture of polymers such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polystyrene (PS) as well as fibres and other organic chemicals.

During the historic period, increased demand for polythene products contributed to the ethylene industry growth. Ethylene is mainly used in polyethylene products such as low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE). The polyethylene market has grown substantially due to the increased demand for plastic across the globe. The high penetration of plastics in electronic products and lightweight products in vehicles has increased the consumption of plastics. According to National Geographic, 40% of the plastic produced every year is single-use plastics. Production of plastic increased exponentially to 448 million tons by 2015 from 2.3 million tons in 1950 and this number is being expected to double by 2050.

Ethylene Market Segmentation

By Feedstock:

Naphtha Ethane Propane Butane Others

By End-Use Industry:

Packaging Automotive Construction Agrochemical Textile

By Application:

Polyethylene Ethylene oxide Ethylene benzene Ethylene dichloride Vinyl Acetate Alpha Olefins

The ethylene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene market in 2019.

Some of the major key players involved in the Ethylene Market are AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Borealis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, Dow Chemical, Equistar Chemicals and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

