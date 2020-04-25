Ethylbenzene Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2020 to 2026

The report titled “Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The market for Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) is expected to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for styrene and increasing usage in the recovery of natural gas.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) Market: Total, INEOS Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, Sinopec Group, Oduvanchik, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, LyondellBasell Industries, NOVA Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Idemitsu Kosan, Formosa Plastics Group, Grand Pacific Petrochemical and others.

Global Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) market on the basis of Types are:

AlCl3 Liquid Hydrocarbon Method

Zeolite Gas Catalystic Method

Zeolite Liquid Catalystic Method

On the basis of Application, the Global Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) market is segmented into:

Spices

Solvent

Pharmaceutical & Chemical Intermediates

Other

Regional Analysis For Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The global ethylbenzene market is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to increasing applications in styrene production which is applied in expanding synthetic rubber and other end-use industries. Ethyl benzene is majorly applied in styrene production which has growing in polymer industry for the manufacture of SBR, ABS plastic and polystyrene. Ethyl benzene also serves as an intermediate in the production of numerous chemicals. Growing chemical industries in emerging economies are expected to foster ethyl benzene demand in diverse applications.

