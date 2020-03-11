Ethyl Benzene Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Oxy Chemical Corp, DowDuPont, Egyptian Petrochemical Company

The Ethyl Benzene Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global ethylbenzene and styrene market is projected to grow at about 2% to 2.5% per year during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report:

INEOS Styrolution, LyondellBasell, Formosa Chemical & Fibre Corp. (FCFC), Oxy Chemical Corp, DowDuPont, Egyptian Petrochemical Company, AGC Chemicals, Bayer, NOVA Chemicals, etc.

Market Insight:

Ethyl benzene is made by alkylation of benzene with ethylene in the presence of alumina chloride or zeolite catalyst. It is a colourless liquid which is highly flammable and has a sweet aroma similar to that of gasoline. A most important application of ethyl benzene is in the production of styrene monomer which is mainly consumed in the production of plastics, on its own in homopolymers such as polystyrene (PS) and expandable polystyrene (EPS). It is also used in conjunction with other monomers in products such as styrene-acrylonitrile resins (SAN), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). Another use of ethyl benzene is in anti-knocking agents, diethyl benzene, and natural gas recovery. It is also used as a solvent in paints.

Asia-pacific leads the ethyl benzene consumption due to strong styrene demand while Western Europe and North America together accounted for 35% of global ethyl benzene production. Asia-pacific is forecast to grow at a much higher rate owing to the significant growth in China which is estimated to be more than 8% annually. North America and Western Europe are not expected to witness significant growth. Ethyl benzene production accounts for the largest chemical outlet for benzene globally. Almost all ethyl benzene is consumed in styrene production.

Regions covered By Ethyl Benzene Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

