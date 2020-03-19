Ethernet Cable Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts size- 2026

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ethernet Cable Market by Type, Application, and Cable Structure: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” projects that the global Ethernet cable market size is estimated to reach $21.36 billion by 2026. In 2019, North America dominated the market, contributing more than 35% share of the overall revenue, followed by Europe. Upsurge in demand for high-speed internet connectivity and rise in data center installation activities, primarily in the industrial sector, have fueled the growth of the global Ethernet cable market.

Ethernet cable is a type of network cable used in local area networks (LANs) and metropolitan area networks (MANs) to connect and transmit broadband signals between a modem, router, computer, and other devices. Rapid rise in demand for high-speed internet facility, increase in application of automation across industries, and reliable performance of Ethernet cables are the major factors that drive the global ethernet cable market growth. However, high installation cost and limited availability are anticipated to restrict the global ethernet cable market growth.

Power over Ethernet (POE) is a technology that enables Ethernet cables carry electrical power. For many connected devices such as networked surveillance cameras or IP cameras, two connections are required in an electrical connection, and the actual network connection. Thus, rise in adoption of Power over Ethernet (PoE) coupled with increase in data center installations is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in emerging economies.

The shielded twisted pair segment accounted for a significant share of the overall Ethernet cable market in 2019. This is attributed to high speed and low cost with robust nature of these cables in industrial applications. However, the fiber-optic cable segment of the global ethernet cable market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period, due to increase in installation of fiber-optic cables for long distance applications, as many renowned companies are launching advanced technology fiber-optic ethernet cables. However, the copper cable segment is anticipated to register significant growth in North America, in terms of revenue.

Among various regions, North America is expected to be the major revenue generator in 2019, and will maintain its dominance in the coming future. This is attributed to rise in internet penetration due to increase in population and surge in industrial activities. However, a number of oil & gas industries in the Middle East use Ethernet cables for various applications, which is expected to support the market growth.

According to Asavari Patil, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, “Fiber-optic cables are gaining wide acceptance and their market share is rising, as their costs have declined. Although the copper cables segment dominated the global market, fiber-optic cables are replacing traditional copper cables, owing to their several advantages. Furthermore, the demand for these cables is increasing due to investments in telecommunications and information technology and new developments in China, Brazil, India, and Western & Eastern European countries. In addition, increase in advanced activities in oil & gas industries in the Middle Eastern countries would fuel the growth of the Ethernet cable market growth.”

Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the analysis period, as China witnesses the highest demand for fiber-optic cables, due to increase in need for high-speed internet and various security reasons in the global ethernet cable industry. Moreover, enhancement in industrial development and increase in expenditure in the emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East to meet the demands of exponentially growing economies in these countries have strengthened the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements for cost-effective and long-distance applications in these nations offer lucrative opportunity for the expansion of Ethernet cable market.

The key players in the Ethernet cable market focus on expansion of their business operations in emerging countries with acquisition and expansion as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Belden Inc., Southwire Company LLC, Nexans, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric, Anixter Inc., Siemens AG, Commscope, and Prysmian Group.

KEY FINDINGS of THE STUDY

• The copper cable segment accounted for the highest ethernet cable market share in 2018 with $4.02 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2026.

• The commercial segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $3.69 billion in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, garnering 34.69% of the share during the forecast period.

