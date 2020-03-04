Ethanolamines Market Trends, Emerging Market Regions, Growth Factors and Trends 2025

The ‘Ethanolamines Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Rising requirement from end-use applications such as gas treatment and metal cleaning is predicted to power ethanolamines market development over the coming years.

Also dubbed as monoethanolamine or 2-aminoethanol, ethanolamine is an organic chemical element which is both primary alcohol (alcohol containing hydroxyl group linked to carbon) and primary amine (organic elements in the functional groups that have a lone pair with a basic nitrogen atom). Ethanolamine is a colorless, corrosive, viscous, flammable, and toxic liquids material that is employed in dispersions and solutions to feedstock material in the production of detergents, scrub acids, varnishes & polishes, emulsification agents, and other chemical intermediaries. It serves as a weak base compound (chemical base in an aqueous solution that does not fully ionize). It is the second-most-plentiful head group materials for phospholipids.

Ethanolamine is also employed in palmitoylethanolamide, the type of messenger molecules. Ethanolamine is also dubbed as a class of antihistamines comprising clemastine, carbinoxamine, diphenhydramine, dimenhydrinate, and doxylamine. In 2012, over 33% of ethanolamines were employed in the production of surfactants.

Key Players in the Ethanolamines Market Report

The major players included in the global ethanolamines market forecast are Huntsman Corporation, INEOS Oxide Ltd., Thai Ethanolamines Co., Ltd, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Akzo Nobel, Sinopec Shanghai GaoQiao Petrochemical Corporation, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Shijiazhuang Haisen Chemical Co., Ltd, Daicel Chemical industries Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Celanese Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

by End-user Industry

Agriculture

Construction

Personal Care

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy and Metalworking

Textile

Chemical

Other

