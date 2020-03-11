Essential Oils Market Trends, Demand and Forecast with Market Players: H. REYNAUD & FILS, Lebermuth, Inc., dōterra, FAROTTI SRL, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer Limited, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Essential Oils Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are H. REYNAUD & FILS, Lebermuth, Inc., dōterra, FAROTTI SRL, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dupont, Young Living Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Robertet SA, Givaudan, Moksha, Sensient Technologies Corporation, the Sydney Essential Oil Co., Edens Garden, Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Royal DSM and many others.

Essential Oils are generally used for the aromatherapy, which is a form of the medical alternative. It contains ethereal oil or volatile oil having aroma similar to the plants. Essential oils are obtained from different herbs which include eucalyptus, lemon, corn mint, peppermint, and orange. They are extracted from the roots, seeds, flowers, fruits, stems, leaves, and other parts of the plant. The essential oils have a wide range of applications in household cleaning, soap, perfumes, and cosmetics owing to their antibiotic and antiseptic properties.

North America essential oils market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Essential Oils MARKET Segmentation:

North America Essential Oils Market By Type (Singles, Blends), Products (Lavender Oil, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Frankincense, Chamomile Oil, Lime Oil, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Patchouli Oil, Lavandin Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Citronella Oil, Balsam, Bergamot, Mandarine Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Clove Oil, Cedarwood Oil, Coriander Oil, Basil Oil, Cornmint Oil, Peppermint Oil, Spearmint Oil, Litsea Cubeba Oil, Others), Application (Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages, Medical, Others), Extraction Method (Distillation, Cold Press Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

