Essential Oils Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2025

Growth Drivers

Numerous Health Benefits to Escalate Demand for Essential Oils

Growing dependence over organic and natural ingredients in cosmetic formulations is predicted to promote the demand of the essential oils. These oils have wide range of applications in hair care, skin care, and perfumes. It is used for natural preservation, fragrance, and therapeutic qualities. Therapeutic qualities comprise dandruff and hair fall control, anti-aging, and skin rejuvenating. Shifting consumer preference towards sustainable natural ingredients with multifunctional qualities is expected to escalate demand for essential oils globally.

Essential oils also find its application in the making of pharmaceutical drugs due to their virucidal, antiparasitic, fungicidal, insecticidal, and bactericidal effects. As such, essential oil is used to treat respiratory problems, dental issues, and skin disease.

Global Essential Oils Market: Regional Outlook

Europe led by countries like Germany, Italy, France, and the UK may witness strong gains, in between 2019 to 2027. Presence of numerous cosmetic making companies in the European region is likely to drive regional growth of the industry. Consumers’ inclination towards natural ingredients in cosmetic products together with environmental sustainability of these materials is likely to surge demand of essential oils regionally.

Asia Pacific led by China, South Korea, India, and Japan is poised for impressive growth by 2027. Growing implementation of supportive agriculture techniques particularly in China and India resulted in augmented production of particularly plants like clove, peppermint, lemon, and orange are expected to fuel market growth.

In addition to that, emerging trend of spa & relaxation coupled with rising consumer spending on wellness may fuel growth of the Asia Pacific essential oil market.

The global essential oils market is segmented as:

On the basis of product

Orange oil

Lemon oil

Eucalyptus oil

Clove oil

Peppermint oil

Jasmine oil

Rosemary oil

Corn Mint oil

Citronella oil

Geranium oil

Spearmint oil

Lavender oil

Tea Tree oil

Others

On the basis of application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Animal feed

Cleaning & Homecare

Fragrances

Others

