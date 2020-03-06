Essential Oil Soap Market Shaping from Growth to Value Edens Garden, Lush, Sunleaf Naturals, LLC, Virginia Aromatics

The global essential oil soap market was valued at $247.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $458.4 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The essential oil soap market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $197.2 million from 2019 to 2026. Essential oil based products such as soap, cream, and other personal care products are widely used among millennials due to its natural content and health beneficiary attributes. Essential oils are extracted from herbs, flowers, and plants, with the help of steam distillation process. Essential oil soaps are mainly produced in batch format through cold or semi hot soap manufacturing process. The key reason behind the adoption of aforementioned process is the evaporative feature of natural essential oil. The essential oil soap products are mainly sold in the global market and majority of the revenue share has been held by private label brands. The compounding essential oil soap manufacturing offers lucrative growth prospect to small scale manufacturer. However, lower profit margin and increase in prices of essential oil hamper the revenue growth of regional manufacturers. The lack of effective supply chain management and substandard quality of raw materials used during soap manufacturing hamper the revenue growth of essential oil soap market.

The key players operating in the global essential oil soap market include kama Ayurveda, forest essentials, Edens Garden, Lush, Sunleaf Naturals, LLC, Virginia Aromatics, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Olay, Dove, and Enchanteur.

The key players operating in the global essential oil soap market include kama Ayurveda, forest essentials, Edens Garden, Lush, Sunleaf Naturals, LLC, Virginia Aromatics, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Olay, Dove, and Enchanteur.

The Essential Oil Soap Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Essential Oil Soap Market based on product and application.

