eSIM Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2030 – Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Infineon Technologies

Embedded SIM (eSIM) or Embedded Universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) is a non-removable SIM/hardware for next-generation connected consumer devices. It is mandatory for eSIMs to be compliant with GSMA’s Remote SIM provisioning specifications. eSIMs finds applications across a broad spectrum of consumer devices such as smartphones, laptops, wearable, smart glasses, tablets, printers, connected home devices, and several other gadgets. There are various advantages offered by Embedded SIM (eSIM) such as high-quality connectivity, easy management of subscription over the entire lifecycle of the device and simplified logistics.

Major Key Players of the eSIM Market are:

Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Infineon Technologies , STMicroelectronics, Workz Group, Truphone Limited, NXP Semiconductors., Sierra Wireless, Valid, and Plintron., among others

Get sample copy of “eSIM Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/154

The growing adoption of eSIMs by device manufacturers, operators, and consumers can be attributed to several factors such as remote provisioning of user profiles, enhancement of end-users’ experience, differentiation of device offerings and the ability to remotely manage multiple customer subscription simultaneously, among others. Moreover, design flexibility due to the small footprint of e-SIM facilitates new technology adoption by device manufacturers. Reduction in size provides device manufacturers with additional flexibility, in terms of lowering production costs while not compromising on features. However, hacking & changing eSIM profiles pose challenges to eSIM market growth.

The global eSIM market is segmented by device, by end-use industry, and by region.

Device: Connected Cars, Smartphones, and Wearable’s

By End Use Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Energy & Utilities

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global eSIM consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the eSIM market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global eSIM manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the eSIM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/154

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 eSIM Market Size

2.2 eSIM Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 eSIM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 eSIM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players eSIM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into eSIM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global eSIM Sales by Product

4.2 Global eSIM Revenue by Product

4.3 eSIM Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global eSIM Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/154

In the end, eSIM industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Industry Reports-

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com