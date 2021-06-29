ESIM Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2025

eSIM (embedded subscriber identity module) is an embedded rewritable chip that eliminates the need for a physical SIM in electronic devices; this requires M2M and telecom communication. eSIM enables remote SIM provisioning for mobile devices and is currently supported by several telecom carriers. Few of the major tech companies, including Apple, Alphabet (Google), Samsung, and Huawei, have released devices with eSIM capability. Google’s Android framework has started providing standard APIs for accessing eSIM and managing subscription profiles on the eSIM since Android 9.

A significant factor driving the growth of the eSIM market is the increase in M2M connections globally. Many M2M cases require remote monitoring, and managing the connection using traditional SIM becomes hectic. Telecom devices are among the largest adopters of eSIM solutions. With support from OEMs, network providers, and consumers, the implementation of eSIM is expected to boom during the forecast period. Other major end-users of eSIM, apart from telecom devices, are IoT devices and automobiles. eSIM occupies lesser space, which makes it an ideal choice for IoT device manufacturers. In the automotive industry, eSIM finds many use cases associated with vehicle telematics. For instance, norms including AIS 140 mandate the use of a GPS device with eSIM capability for public vehicles in India.

It is estimated that the share of telecom devices in the implementation of cellular connections will come down by 2020 with a higher number of M2M devices with cellular connections gaining momentum. M2M devices will witness an increased level of adoption in the healthcare sector and smart cities. One major point of concern from the consumer perspective is the security associated with eSIM implementation, which can only be countered using industry-leading security standards for eSIM implementation.

The global eSIM market is expected to cross $700 million in revenue by the end of 2019, with increasing demand for eSIM in the areas of connected cars, consumer electronics, and IoT devices.

eSIM has several benefits over traditional SIM that are driving the global eSIM market. For a device end-user, eSIM makes the subscription management easier and eliminates the need for handling several physical SIM cards. Operators can cut the distribution cost and can avail more opportunities in the smart wearables market and the automotive industry. From the perspective of a device manufacturer, eSIM helps to reduce the space consumed within a product.

Electronic devices, including smartphones, require maximum space utilization internally for adding more features for differentiation. The use of eSIM also helps to make the device better water-resistant by eliminating the need for a removable SIM tray. Device manufacturers can also offer remote service updates and value-added services after the device is shipped for enhancing the customer experience.

Based on geography, the global eSIM market is segmented in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. RoW includes Middle East, South America, and Africa. North America is the leading revenue generator in the global eSIM market, with a significant market share contributed by the US.Based on end-users, the global eSIM market is segmented into automotive sector, telecom sector, utilities sector, manufacturing sector, logistics sector, and others. Others include the use of eSIM devices for environment safety and security services used across all urban areas, including smart cities. Some of the major use cases of eSIM will be witnessed in vehicle telematics, apart from telecom devices. Increasing R&D on connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles will fuel the demand for eSIM during the forecast period.

Based on offering, the global eSIM market is segmented into hardware segment and connectivity management services. The hardware segment includes the revenue generated from the sales of eSIM hardware modules. Connectivity management services involve the services provided by vendors for securely and remotely managing the lifecycle of cellular subscriptions.

eSIM makes it easier for consumers to change their telecom operators. This may increase the number of consumers switching between several networks and can increase the competition in the already competitive telecom market. This is delaying the process of eSIM implementation among few telecom operators and is hampering the growth of the eSIM market.Major vendors in the global eSIM market are STMicroelectronics, Sierra Wireless, Oasis Smart SIM, IoTivity Communications, Thales (Gemalto), Emnify, Tata Communications, Infineon Technologies, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security, KORE Wireless, and Workz Group

According to Infoholic Research, the global eSIM market will grow at a CAGR of over 90% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the eSIM market based on segments, which include end-user, offering, and region. In addition, the report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.