ERP Software-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global ERP Software market is accounted for $28.27 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $47.26 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include reduced operational cost in IT, surge in cloud technology and data transparency on real-time basis. However, high costs of ERP software and time-consuming ERP deployments are some of the factors inhibiting the ERP Software market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the most productive markets in terms of growth. On-premise ERP software would continue to have a larger market share occupying more than 50% of the global market during the forecast period. Among the various functions, finance module is estimated to drive the ERP software market and would contribute to nearly one third of the overall market revenue. SAP retained its market leadership position in 2013, followed by Oracle, Infor and Microsoft.
The key players in the global ERP software market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP, IBM, NetSuite Inc., Epicor, Adonix, Oracle, Sage Group Plc., Infor and Lawson.
Deployment Type Covered:
On cloud
On Premise
Functions Covered:
Finance
Human Resource
Marketing
Supply Chain
Other Functions
Applications Covered:
Telecom and IT
Government and Public Utilities
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
Manufacturing
Retail
Other Applications
End Users Covered:
Small enterprises
Medium enterprises
Large enterprises
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global ERP Software Market, By Deployment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On cloud
5.3 On Premise
6 Global ERP Software Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Finance
6.3 Human Resource
6.4 Marketing
6.5 Supply Chain
6.6 Other Functions
7 Global ERP Software Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Telecom and IT
7.3 Government and Public Utilities
7.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
7.5 Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
7.6 Manufacturing
7.7 Retail
7.8 Other Applications
8 Global ERP Software Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small enterprises
8.3 Medium enterprises
8.4 Large enterprises
9 Global ERP Software Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 France
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 UK
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.9 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Japan
9.3.2 China
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.9 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Rest of the World
9.4.1 Middle East
9.4.2 Brazil
9.4.3 Argentina
9.4.4 South Africa
9.4.5 Egypt
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Microsoft Corporation
11.2 SAP
11.3 IBM
11.4 NetSuite Inc.
11.5 Epicor
11.6 Adonix
11.7 Oracle
11.8 Sage Group Plc.
11.9 Infor
11.10 Lawson
