ERP Software-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global ERP Software market is accounted for $28.27 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $47.26 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include reduced operational cost in IT, surge in cloud technology and data transparency on real-time basis. However, high costs of ERP software and time-consuming ERP deployments are some of the factors inhibiting the ERP Software market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/240025

Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the most productive markets in terms of growth. On-premise ERP software would continue to have a larger market share occupying more than 50% of the global market during the forecast period. Among the various functions, finance module is estimated to drive the ERP software market and would contribute to nearly one third of the overall market revenue. SAP retained its market leadership position in 2013, followed by Oracle, Infor and Microsoft.

The key players in the global ERP software market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP, IBM, NetSuite Inc., Epicor, Adonix, Oracle, Sage Group Plc., Infor and Lawson.

Deployment Type Covered:

On cloud

On Premise

Functions Covered:

Finance

Human Resource

Marketing

Supply Chain

Other Functions

Applications Covered:

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

Manufacturing

Retail

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Small enterprises

Medium enterprises

Large enterprises

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/erp-software-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global ERP Software Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On cloud

5.3 On Premise

6 Global ERP Software Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Finance

6.3 Human Resource

6.4 Marketing

6.5 Supply Chain

6.6 Other Functions

7 Global ERP Software Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Telecom and IT

7.3 Government and Public Utilities

7.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

7.5 Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

7.6 Manufacturing

7.7 Retail

7.8 Other Applications

8 Global ERP Software Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small enterprises

8.3 Medium enterprises

8.4 Large enterprises

9 Global ERP Software Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.9 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Microsoft Corporation

11.2 SAP

11.3 IBM

11.4 NetSuite Inc.

11.5 Epicor

11.6 Adonix

11.7 Oracle

11.8 Sage Group Plc.

11.9 Infor

11.10 Lawson

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/240025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

