ERGOMETER EXERCISE BIKES MARKET 2020 TOP KEY PLAYERS ARE BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, AMER SPORTS, NAUTILUS, JOHNSON HEALTH, TECHNOGYM

The worldwide market for Ergometer Exercise Bikes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1230 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much for Europe and North America. While for Asia, import of ergometer exercise bikes is large. Medical type ergometer exercise bikes are consumed more in Europe; sport type ergometer exercise bikes are more favored in North America. In future the major market will still be the two regions.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, ergometer exercise bikes industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of ergometer exercise bikes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the ergometer exercise bikes field hastily.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

• Brunswick Corporation

• Amer Sports

• Nautilus

• Johnson Health

• Technogym

• ICON Health Fitness

• BH

Ergometer exercise bikes looks like bikes, are also known as exercise bikes, stationary bicycles, cycle ergometers or bike ergometers with saddles and pedals etc. Ergometer exercise bikes are used as exercise equipment for people to strong the body, get rehabilitation, lose weight and test heart rate etc. As a result, ergometer exercise bikes are more installed in hospitals, gym and universities etc. For the fans of fitness, ergometer exercise bikes are also equipped in the households.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Sport Type

• Medical Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Gym

• Households

• Hospitals

• Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ergometer Exercise Bikes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ergometer Exercise Bikes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ergometer Exercise Bikes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ergometer Exercise Bikes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ergometer Exercise Bikes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Ergometer Exercise Bikes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ergometer Exercise Bikes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

