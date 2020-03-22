2022 Equity Indexed Life Insurance Industry By Segmenation (Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital, Direct Channels) Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The equity indexed life insurance industry consists of sales of equity indexed life insurance that focuses on building a cash value which can be borrowed against or invested and used to cover increases in the cost of the insurance. This results in the elimination of premium payments. Equity-indexed life insurance offers flexibility on the amount of premiums and a cash value which can provide gains equal to that of the stock market.

The economic growth in the emerging markets drives the equity indexed life insurance market with the economies being exposed to external cyclical factors. Improving global economies, and a positive scenario in interest rates will continue to impact the market positively. For instance, the report by sigma in 2019 shows that the seven largest emerging markets will contribute around 42% of global growth, with China alone contributing 27%. This growth will drive the need to cover businesses with insurances and thereby contribute to the growth of the market.

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Segmentation

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market By Application:

Agency Brokers Bancassurance Digital and Direct Channels

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Characteristics Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Size And Growth Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Segmentation Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market China Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market

……

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Trends And Strategies Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market are

Allianz

AXA Equitable

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Pacific Life.

The equity indexed life insurance market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for equity indexed life insurance and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

