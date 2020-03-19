Epoxy Powder Coatings Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate 3%, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2024

The Epoxy Powder Coatings Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the market studied include the rising demand from the building and construction industry. The increasing prices of raw materials is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Increasing applications of epoxy powder coatings is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586139

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive sector, powder coatings are used in the interior and exterior parts of the vehicle, to add a pleasant appeal to vehicles. They are also used in metallic parts, plastic vehicle components of both interior and exterior types.

– Automotive coatings are used as protection against sunlight, material corrosiveness, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing and blowing sand, among others.

– Over a period of time, various companies have come up with different and new variants in coatings, such as heat and anti-reflective coating, electro-chromatic and smart coatings for windows, self-cleaning top coats, UV curable, powder coating system, iridescent and color changing base coat and abrasion-resistant coatings for head lamps, among others.

– The automotive industry is expanding rapidly in the country with the higher demand and increase in the income level of consumers. Also, the demand for light vehicles has increased with awareness about fuel efficiency and environmental benefits.

– With the rapid increase in manufacturing capacities across the globe, the consumption of epoxy powder coatings is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

– Additionally, with the consistent economic growth in the Asian countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, the demand for the construction of new buildings, both commercial and residential, is consistently increasing, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for epoxy powder coatings in the Asian region.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586139

Competitive Landscape

The epoxy powder coatings market is partially fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include 3M, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and Akzo Nobel NV, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155