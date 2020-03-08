Epoxy Powder Coating Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

The global Epoxy Powder Coating market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Epoxy Powder Coating market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Epoxy Powder Coating market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Epoxy Powder Coating market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Epoxy Powder Coating market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Berger Paints

Carpoly

Chugoku Marine Paints

Diamond Vogel

Evonik

Hempel

Jotun

KCC

Nippon Paint

PPG

Rohm & Haas

Sherwin Williams

SolEpoxy

Solvay

Wacker Chemie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protective Coatings

Other Coating Types

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Building & Construction

Energy

Marine

Oil & Gas

Each market player encompassed in the Epoxy Powder Coating market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Epoxy Powder Coating market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

