Epoxy Coatings Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Epoxy Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Epoxy Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Epoxy Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Epoxy Coatings Market

BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalata Coating System LLC (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), and Nippon Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan), among others.

The global Epoxy Coatings Market to grow with a CAGR of +5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Overview:

An epoxy coating is the use of epoxy compounds as coatings or paints.

The drivers identified for the epoxy coatings market are growth in application areas, increased demand for waterborne epoxy coatings, and growing demand from developing nations.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

– Epoxy coatings are majorly used for quick drying, protective coating, etc. for floors, metal, and other materials. Epoxy coatings can be used as epoxy floor paints in an application such as industrial or commercial for flooring applications.

– It is used over concrete floors in commercial and industrial applications such as in airplane hangars, commercial and retail stores, industrial plants, manufacturing plants, hospitals, showrooms, garages, etc.

– The building and construction activities are growing in many countries such as United States, China, India, etc.

– In 2018, the construction industry in public and privates sector was around USD 302 billion and USD 992 billion respectively. The construction industry in the public sector increased by 7% from the previous year and the private sector increased by 3.01% from the previous year.

– Furthermore, the construction industry in China increased by 6.1% in 2018 from the previous year. In 2019, the construction industry of China is expected to expand by 6%.

– Such positive growth in building and construction industry is likely to increase the demand for epoxy coatings in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest coatings market across the globe with a 45% share of the global epoxy coatings market.

– In the region, China, India, and Japan account for higher shares. China has a share of around 56% of the coatings demand in the region.

– The conversion of the paints and coatings manufacturers to service providers makes it a highly productive option.

– The manufacturers are also providing the service of painting jobs as well; this is being done with the help of trained contractors as partners.

– India is to grow at a faster rate than China, thus providing new opportunities for the epoxy coatings market.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for epoxy coatings in Asia-Pacific in the forecast period.

The Epoxy Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Epoxy Coatings Market on the basis of Types are

Solvent borne

Waterborne

Powder-based

On The basis Of Application, the Global Epoxy Coatings Market is Segmented into

Construction

Transportation

General Industrial

Regions Are covered By Epoxy Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Epoxy Coatings Market

-Changing Epoxy Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Epoxy Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Epoxy Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights:

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

