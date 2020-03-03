Epoxy Adhesive Market Outlook 2019 Global Industry Analysis To 2025

The advanced technologies have been sued for making adhesives in a safer manner for the humans which has been turning up the new opportunities of growth. In converse, the toxic fumes have been emitted in the application of the adhesive and this is restricting the growth in the market of epoxy adhesives globally to a large extent. The global epoxy adhesive market has been used largely in a lot of the end-use industries.

It has been made up of the epoxy resins and has been sued on a lot of the substrates like the wood, plastics, metals, stones as well as glass. The adhesive takes time for setting after the application but can be set a lot faster with the help of the heating or exposure for ultraviolet light. The epoxy adhesive has been cured by exposing them to the UV light and then it is being used in the manufacturing of the optoelectronics and optics. They have been using most commonly the structural adhesive owing to the strong property of adhesion.

The segmentation of the global epoxy adhesive market has been done on the basis of application which includes automotive, building transportation, construction, marine, electrical, semiconductors, electronics as well as others. In these, the aerospace market is a major consumer of the epoxy adhesive and the industry of semiconductors is the second largest one for the consumers all over the world. On the basis of type, the global epoxy adhesive market has been segregated in one-component, two-component and the rest. The epoxies which are one component have good adhesion to the metals and have been used as the alternatives to riveting as well as welding. These require the cold storage for providing a good shelf life. They are also used in the assembling of the rotor blades and also of the panels of aircrafts.

Key Players in the Epoxy Adhesives Market Report

The major players in the global epoxy adhesive market are MG chemicals, Henkel, Powerblanket, 5M, 3M, Ardex and Mapei among others

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

One-component

Two-component

Others

By End-user:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Marine

Automotive

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Others

