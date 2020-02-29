Epitaxial Wafers Market To 2025 High Growth Opportunities – Emerging Trends – Industry Review – Global Forecast

The global Epitaxial Wafers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Epitaxial Wafers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Epitaxial Wafers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Epitaxial Wafers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Epitaxial Wafers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

EpiWorks, Inc. (The U.S.)

Applied Materials, Inc. (The U.S.)

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

ASM International (The U.S.)

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (Japan)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

Nichia Corporation (Japan)

AIXTRON SE (Germany)

Lam Research Corporation(The U.S.)

Canon Anelva Corporation (Japan)

IQE (The U.K.)

Veeco Instruments, Inc. (The U.S.)

Market Segment by Product Type

50mm to 100mm

100mm to 150mm

Above 150 mm

Market Segment by Application

LED Semiconductor

Power Semiconductor

MEMS-based Devices

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Epitaxial Wafers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Epitaxial Wafers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

