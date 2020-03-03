Environmental Testing-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Environmental Testing market is accounted for $7.42 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $12.62 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Restricted environmental testing services, stringent government regulations for environmental safety are some of the factors driving the market. Rising growth opportunities in emerging markets and untapped regions provide new opportunities for market players.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/187125

Organic contaminant segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising health issues. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favourable growth is attributed to supportive government initiatives and increasing awareness about environmental protection.

Some of the key players in Global Environmental Testing market include Idexx Laboratories, DNV GL, Sherry Labs , Agilent Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Corp, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Bureau Veritas S.A., Suburban Testing Labs, Intertek Group Plc, ALS Limited, AB Sciex LLC, Danaher Corporation, SGS S.A, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Asurequality Limited and ABB Ltd.

Technologies Covered:

Rapid Method

Conventional Method

Products Covered:

Conductivity

DO Testing

pH Testing

Total organic carbon

Turbidity

Product Types Covered:

Benchtop

Portable

Handheld





\







Samples Covered:

Water

Soil

Wastewater/Effluent

Air

Applications Covered:

Industrial

Government

Laboratory

Environmental

Contaminants Covered:

Residues

Solids

Heavy Metals

Organic Compounds

Microbiological Contaminants

End Users Covered:

Home & Drinking Water Suppliers

Ground Water Testing

Environmental

Bottled Water Suppliers

Clinical

Government Agencies

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/environmental-testing-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Product Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Environmental Testing Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rapid Method

5.3 Conventional Method

6 Global Environmental Testing Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conductivity

6.3 DO Testing

6.4 pH Testing

6.5 Total organic carbon

6.6 Turbidity

7 Global Environmental Testing Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Benchtop

7.3 Portable

7.4 Handheld

8 Global Environmental Testing Market, By Sample

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water

8.3 Soil

8.4 Wastewater/Effluent

8.5 Air

9 Global Environmental Testing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Government

9.4 Laboratory

9.5 Environmental

10 Global Environmental Testing Market, By Contaminant

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residues

10.3 Solids

10.4 Heavy Metals

10.5 Organic Compounds

10.6 Microbiological Contaminants

11 Global Environmental Testing Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Home & Drinking Water Suppliers

11.3 Ground Water Testing

11.4 Environmental

11.5 Bottled Water Suppliers

11.6 Clinical

11.7 Government Agencies

12 Global Environmental Testing Market, By Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany

12.2.2 France

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 UK

12.2.5 Spain

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 Japan

12.3.2 China

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Rest of the World

12.4.1 Middle East

12.4.2 Brazil

12.4.3 Argentina

12.4.4 South Africa

12.4.5 Egypt

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

14.1 Idexx Laboratories

14.2 DNV GL

14.3 Sherry Labs

14.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

14.5 Perkin Elmer Corp.

14.6 Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

14.7 Bureau Veritas S.A.

14.8 Suburban Testing Labs

14.9 Intertek Group Plc

14.10 ALS Limited

14.11 AB Sciex LLC

14.12 Danaher Corporation

14.13 SGS S.A.

14.14 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.

14.15 Asurequality Limited

14.16 ABB Ltd.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/187125

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/187125

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/187125