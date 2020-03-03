Environmental Testing-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Environmental Testing market is accounted for $7.42 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $12.62 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Restricted environmental testing services, stringent government regulations for environmental safety are some of the factors driving the market. Rising growth opportunities in emerging markets and untapped regions provide new opportunities for market players.
Organic contaminant segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising health issues. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favourable growth is attributed to supportive government initiatives and increasing awareness about environmental protection.
Some of the key players in Global Environmental Testing market include Idexx Laboratories, DNV GL, Sherry Labs , Agilent Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Corp, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Bureau Veritas S.A., Suburban Testing Labs, Intertek Group Plc, ALS Limited, AB Sciex LLC, Danaher Corporation, SGS S.A, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Asurequality Limited and ABB Ltd.
Technologies Covered:
Rapid Method
Conventional Method
Products Covered:
Conductivity
DO Testing
pH Testing
Total organic carbon
Turbidity
Product Types Covered:
Benchtop
Portable
Handheld
\n
\\n
\n
Samples Covered:
Water
Soil
Wastewater/Effluent
Air
Applications Covered:
Industrial
Government
Laboratory
Environmental
Contaminants Covered:
Residues
Solids
Heavy Metals
Organic Compounds
Microbiological Contaminants
End Users Covered:
Home & Drinking Water Suppliers
Ground Water Testing
Environmental
Bottled Water Suppliers
Clinical
Government Agencies
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
