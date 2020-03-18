Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Research: Aim To Achieve The Pinnacle In Qualitative Industry Research And Business Intelligence

Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Google, Inc., Lithium Technologies Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, VMware, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Vanilla Forums, Zimbra, Axero Solutions, Igloo Software, Zoho Corporation, Aurea Software Inc., SocialText Inc., Microsoft Corporation ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Enterprise Social Networking (ESN), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market: Enterprise social networking focuses on the use of online social networks or social relations among people who share business interests and/or activities. Enterprise social networking is often a facility of enterprise social software (regarded as a primary component of Enterprise 2.0), which is essentially social software used in “enterprise” (business/commercial) contexts. It encompasses modifications to corporate intranets (referred to as social intranets) and other classic software platforms used by large companies to organize their communication, collaboration and other aspects of their intranets. Enterprise social networking is also generally thought to include the use of a standard external social networking service to generate visibility for an enterprise.

Since the cost of implementing enterprise social networks is high, such type of system can come across a financial burden to small and medium enterprises. In order to implement such type of platforms in organizations, expansion of IT infrastructure and training of employees is required. In addition, such type of platforms need other business technologies to integrate. This can enable the organizations to use the facilities of these platforms for business purposes, and to improve their communication with their customers. Small and medium sized companies may not be interested to invest in such type of social networking platforms, as the cost of such platforms is high. The high subscription cost of these platforms is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the enterprise social networks and online communities market during the period of assessment.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) in each type, can be classified into:

☯ On-demand

☯ On-premise

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) in each application, can be classified into:

☯ BFSI

☯ Government

☯ Manufacturing

☯ IT

☯ Telecom

☯ Retail

☯ Healthcare

☯ Education

☯ Media

☯ Others

Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

