Enterprise Resource Planning Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation(NASDAQ: MSFT), Plex Systems Inc.

The global enterprise resource planning market was valued at USD 36.49 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 60 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.66% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation(NASDAQ: MSFT), Plex Systems Inc., Syspro (Pty) Ltd., Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, The Sage Group PLC, IQMS Inc. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

With digitization and businesses becoming global, firms have to tackle multiple vendors from different regions, inventory, manufacturing, scheduling, resource planning, raw materials, semi-finished and finished goods, customers, retailers, and numerous other units. ERP brings in seamless integration. Every industrys business process is different and unique, which makes different ERP solutions applicable to each of them.

The cloud-based ERP systems are gaining momentum in the market space, as they offer the benefits of simplicity and lower cost of ownership, over the conventional on-premise and hosted solutions.

Organizations increasingly rely on ERP to support a span of business processes, such as inventory management, manufacturing, financial planning, sales, logistics, payroll, and billing, among others. Their very nature makes these ERP applications host sensitive information, including financial information, intellectual property, credit cards, and personally identifiable information (PII) from employees, suppliers, and customers. Thus, any downtime of the core ERP system of an enterprise can be catastrophic. Outages and theft, caused by hackers, caused by hardware or software failures have, thus, become a major concern.

Scope of the Report

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the integrated management of core business processes, often in real time and mediated by software and technology. ERP is usually referred to as a category of business-management software, typically a suite of integrated applications that an organization can use to collect, store, manage, and interpret data from various business activities. ERP provides an integrated and continuously updated view of core business processes using a common database maintained by a database management system. ERP systems track business resources, cash, raw material, production capacity, and the status of business commitments, orders, purchase orders, and payroll. The applications that make up the system share data across various departments (manufacturing, purchasing, sales, accounting, etc.) that provide the data. ERP facilitates information flow between all business functions and manages connections to outside.

Hybrid Deployment Mode to Hold Significant Share

The increasing availability of Big Data, enabled through cloud computing, increasing demand for better end-user experience, and functional leaders gaining greater influence over IT investments are some of the major factors driving the growth of the hybrid model.

Hybrid ERP is also called a two-tier model, where a combination of core on-premise ERP capabilities are combined with cloud capabilities in areas, such as collaboration, customer relationship management (CRM), and sales.

Some industries, such as business services, professional services, and digital media, may not be served well by integrated, on-premise ERP solutions, as they tend to focus on asset and product-centric industries. Hybrid ERP solutions can better help these sectors. Also, when compared to strict cloud-based solutions, hybrid ERP systems boast of much less training costs.

The shift to hybrid ERP systems can be seen in the speed and degree of new business software investment in cloud-based SaaS applications. Net new license revenues for traditional ERP systems have been declining, since 2013. Even the traditional ERP vendors� SaaS revenues are expected to surpass their revenues from legacy ERP sales. That may ultimately cut back on revenues from maintenance and likely weaken their earnings as well, given the lower margins to be gained from SaaS sales.

