Enterprise Quantum Computing Market 2020: Study of Emerging Trends, Size, Revenue And CAGR Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google, Huawei Technologies Co

The global enterprise quantum computing market was valued at $650 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,853 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The global enterprise quantum computing market is dominated by key players such as Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rigetti & Co, Inc., and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

This report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. APAC Region and the United States will continue to play a substantial role that cannot be ignored.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Key Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Quantum Processing Units (QPU)

Dilution Refrigerator

I/O Subsystem

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Technology

Quantum Annealing (Adiabatic)

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Quantum Dot

Others

By Application

Machine Learning/Deep learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & Data Modelling

Cyber Security

Others

