Enterprise Quantum Computing Market 2018 to 2025 Report with Market Trends, Market Size, Market Growth, Consumption and Growth Rate by Application, Types and Regions

The principles of quantum phenomena and integration of quantum particles into the quantum devices are the major components that allows quantum computing to function. Unlike classical computers, quantum computing system uses quantum chips, which is made of several quantum bits (qubits) to process the data. Also, the higher the number of qubits used in a single quantum chip, the easier it gets to solve complex problems. Therefore, many major industries focus on R&D of quantum chip with less or no error and greater stability. Moreover, some companies are focused on using technologies such as quantum annealing, ion trapping, superconducting, topological photonic, and others for its development. Furthermore, it is being adopted across various industrial sectors, owing to the wide applications which drive the market growth.

The quantum computing technology has numerous benefits, which allows its users to build the strategies in different ways. Although being in development phase, some of the industry players have already developed the quantum computers for commercial purposes and they also plan to deploy quantum computing solutions through cloud platforms. The global enterprise quantum computing market was valued at $650 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,853 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rigetti & Co, Inc., and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

