Enterprise Portal Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Top Companies Analysis, Revenue and 2026Projection Research

The market study on the global Enterprise Portal Market 2020 will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption to 2026, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above.

An enterprise portal, also known as an enterprise information portal (EIP), is a framework for integrating information, people and processes across organizational boundaries in a manner similar to the more general web portals. Enterprise portals provide a secure unified access point, often in the form of a web-based user interface, and are designed to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portlets.

One hallmark of enterprise portals is the de-centralized content contribution and content management, which keeps the information always updated. Another distinguishing characteristic is that they cater for customers, vendors and others beyond an organization\’s boundaries. This contrasts with a corporate portal which is structured for roles within an organization.

The enterprise portal market is getting popular day by day owing to factors such as cost-effectiveness, user-friendly environment, and implementation. It is observed that enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more in their portal design. The rising competition among enterprises to retain customers is further fueling the market growth.

It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise portal market. Owing to fast implementation of advanced technology, well-established trade center and the rising competition among market players. The market for enterprise portals in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of manufacturing & automotive industry in the region is boosting the enterprise portal market. The presence of major technology giants in the region is the major reason boosting enterprise portal market growth.

Leading Companies included in this report are:

Red Hat

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Unicon

Sumerge Software Solutions

Liferay

Sitecore

Iflexion

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Accenture

Teamspace

CubeServ

Dean Solutions

Many more…

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Enterprise Portal manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share in global market.

Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Enterprise Portal development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Employee Portal

Customer Portal

Supplier Portal

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Central & South America

6 International Players Profiles

7 Market Forecast 2019-2025

8 Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

9 Appendix

