Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2019-2026

Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is a kind of software that is designed to help organizations link their strategies to their plans and execution. There are various components of an EPM software that are linked to management processes such as budgeting, planning, forecasting and modelling. EPM software also consists of consolidation of results and closing the books on a time wise basis. EPM software also has a component of reporting results to internal and external shareholders and analyzing performance and to check whether the performance of the organization is as per the plan and in accordance with the vision and mission of the organization. Other indicators that are used as a yardstick in EPM software are return on investment (ROI), revenue costs, overhead costs and operational costs.

Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software market size is expected to reach at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022

Key Players in this Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market are: Oracle, SAP, IBM, Anaplan, Wolters Kluwer, Host Analytics, Adaptive Insights, Workiva, Infor, Longview Solutions

Increase in need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, rise in focus on core business & improved scalability, and increase in demand for cloud-based EPM software drive the market growth.

The market in United States is set to dominate the global EPM software market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period

This report segments the Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market on the basis of Types are:

Software

Services

On the basis of Application, the Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market is segmented into:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software in these regions, from 2019 to 2025(Forecast).

Finally, the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, Investment Return analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, Market Insights Reports will provide customization as per specific demands.

