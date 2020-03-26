Enterprise Network Firewall Market worth to be 13.53 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.21%

According to a recent research study “Enterprise Network Firewall Market, by Type (Conventional Firewall, Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), Application Firewall, and Others), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services (Managed Services, Design & Consulting, Integration & Deployment, and Others)), by Deployment Model (On Premises and Cloud Based), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Enterprise Network Firewall Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Enterprise Network Firewall Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Enterprise Network Firewall Market: Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, AhnLab, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, WatchGuard Technologies, Hillstone Networks, SonicWall, Fortinet

The Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market is expected to grow from USD 7.21 Billion in 2018 to USD 13.53 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market was valued at USD 7.21 Billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 13.53 Billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.21%. Firewalls are a network protection solution that determines the flow of data packets in and out of the enterprise. They’re governed by some set of rules that decide whether that flow is safe, malicious, or questionable and in need of inspection. Increasing number of cyber crimes drives the demand for to contribute to the growth of the Enterprise Network Firewall market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Increasing importance for reducing the network security risks across various organizations and businesses is the key factor attributed to the growth of the global enterprise network firewall market. Growing the business applications, increasing investment to enhance network security across enterprise environments, and rising concerns for the network security characteristics are the major factors driving the growth of global enterprise network firewall market. Additionally, increasing focus to develop efficient security strategy that focuses on controlling, identifying, and safely enabling applications, increasing importance for identification of transfer of sensitive information and increasing internet attacks and fraudulent acts on enterprises, are the factors propelling the growth of global enterprise network firewall market.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Network Firewall Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Network Firewall Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Network Firewall players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Network Firewall with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Network Firewall submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Network Firewalls Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Managed

1.4.4 Hybrid

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Network Firewalls Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Network Firewalls Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Network Firewalls Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Network Firewalls Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Network Firewalls Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Network Firewalls Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Network Firewalls Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Fortinet

12.1.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Network Firewalls Introduction

12.1.4 Fortinet Revenue in Enterprise Network Firewalls Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.2 Cisco

12.2.1 Cisco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Network Firewalls Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Network Firewalls Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development

Continued…..

