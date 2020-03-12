Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market 2020-2025 By Consumer-Demand, Consumption, Types, Supply, Growth and Key-Players

The Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2224101

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is defined as a software that brings an organization’s real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

The discrete industries segment dominated the EMI market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.

The Americas to dominate the operational intelligence market during the forecast period. The presence of a large existing industrial base coupled with government regulations favoring the growth of the industrial sector is the key reason for the dominance of the EMI market in the Americas.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ABB

Aegis Limited

Oracle

Parsec Automation

SAP

Rockwell Automation

Invensys (Schneider Electric)

Apriso

Iconics

Prevas

Siemens

Northwest Analytics

Epicor Software Corporation

GE

QiSOFT

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Discrete Type

Process Manufacturing Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Manufacturers

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-emi-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI)

1.1 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Overview

1.1.1 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market by Type

1.3.1 Discrete Type

1.3.2 Process Manufacturing Type

1.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Chemical

1.4.2 Energy & Power

1.4.3 Food & Beverages

1.4.4 Oil & Gas

1.4.5 Pharmaceutical

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ABB

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Aegis Limited

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Parsec Automation

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SAP

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Rockwell Automation

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Invensys (Schneider Electric)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Apriso

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Iconics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Prevas

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Siemens

3.12 Northwest Analytics

3.13 Epicor Software Corporation

3.14 GE

3.15 QiSOFT

Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI)

Chapter Five: United States Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Dynamics

12.1 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Opportunities

12.2 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2224101

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155