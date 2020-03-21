Enterprise Information Management Solutions Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2026

The global Enterprise Information Management Solutions market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Enterprise Information Management Solutions market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Enterprise Information Management Solutions market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Enterprise Information Management Solutions across various industries.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the enterprise information management solutions market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the enterprise information management solutions market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the enterprise information management solutions market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the Rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, & rest of Europe), SEA (India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Oceania, and rest of SEA & APAC), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, & rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the enterprise information management solutions market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the enterprise information management solutions market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global enterprise information management solutions market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of solutions, deployment, enterprise type, industry, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global enterprise information management solutions market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the enterprise information management solutions market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global enterprise information management solutions market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the enterprise information management solutions market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the enterprise information management solutions supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the enterprise information management solutions market. Some of the market participants in the global enterprise information management solutions market report include Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Hewlett Packard Enterprises; IBM Corporation; Adobe Systems, Inc.; OpenText Corporation; Dell EMC; Techwave Consulting, Inc.; Deltek, Inc.; Hyland Software, Inc.; Enterprise Information Management, Inc.; and Alfresco Software, Inc.

Key Segments

By Solutions

Content Management

Data Integration

Data Quality

EA & MM

Information Governance

Master Data Management

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Industry

BFSI

IT & ITES

Telecommunication

Media

Retail & Wholesale

Utility

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others

Key Regions

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Western Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

IBM Corporation

Adobe Systems, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Dell EMC

Techwave Consulting, Inc.

Deltek, Inc.

Hyland Software, Inc.

