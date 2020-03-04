Asia-Pacific Enterprise Firewall Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2020 | Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee Inc., Dell Inc

The Asia-Pacific Enterprise Firewall Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Asia-Pacific market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Enterprise Firewall Market so far.

The Asia-pacific enterprise firewall market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.02 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Companies covered:

Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee Inc., Dell Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Netasq (Airbus Group), Sonicwall, Watchguard Technologies Inc. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, software, and professional services. The study also emphasizes on various end users, such as healthcare, manufacturing, government, and firewall market in retail. Asia-Pacific enterprise is also segmented by the type of organization to which the software is provided.

Market Overview

Secure file sharing is vital for any company and the easy spread of viruses and malware can occur when the files are shared. The enterprise firewall solutions help to ensure a sophisticated network, reduce the viral encroachments, and track and authenticate files after sending them to the user through proper firewalls.

The importance for compliance, data security, and prevention from other security threats, has been increasing to provide high performance to the users, ensuring secure data. The growth of the internet and the shift of organizations from mainframe computers demanded a better solution than the traditional methods of filtering to avoid malicious traffic. There are various factors, such as internet-virus, sophisticated phishing raids, application-specific attacks, and many others that destroy data and lead to loss in revenue for companies and their reputation. Thus, the adoption of enterprise firewall solutions are increasing to provide increase productivity of company employees and provide better service to customers.

Competitive Insights:

April 2017: Avaya offered hardware-independent OS, network orchestration software for rapid network deployment. The company had rolled out new products, which is expected to help enterprise customers to easily segment traffic between widely dispersed networked resources and effectively protect corporate data. The new products included a new hardware-independent operating system for the companys switches the Virtual Service 8000 non-Avaya products, such as x86 or ARM platforms.

June 2017: Palo Alto Networks went cloud platform route, backed by USD 20 million venture fund. With this, the firm is expected to move away from its primary business as a provider of hardware firewalls and toward a cloud infrastructure and security provider. By doing this, developers are expected to launch their capabilities and get to the market earlier.

October 2017: Level 3 expanded its network security in Asia-Pacific. Level 3 acts as a next-gen firewall and provides extra protections, such as anti-malware sandboxing, data loss protection, content filtering, and application awareness and control. This expansion in the Asia-Pacific region shows the potential of the region for enterprise firewall market.

Huge Investments from the Government Side are expected as National Security, and are on the Line

The major benefit for governments is that it improves the overall efficiency, with enterprise firewalls helping to reduce malicious threats and threats from other invaders, while enhancing tracking and authentication of shared data. To guard the data, governments establish many internal information security standards. In order to maintain privacy of citizens, such as social security numbers or any citizen information, few agencies focus on protecting the information. The major issues hampering the growth of the market are the costs needed for hardware firewall and managing the vulnerabilities.

Influence of the Enterprise Firewall market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Enterprise Firewall market.

Enterprise Firewall market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Enterprise Firewall market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Enterprise Firewall market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Enterprise Firewall market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Enterprise Firewall market.

