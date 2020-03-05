Enterprise Firewall Market (2020-2026) :By Applications, By Regions, By Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape

Enterprise Firewall Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Enterprise Firewall including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Enterprise Firewall investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The enterprise firewall market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.44 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Earlier used enterprise firewalls have lost their feasibility in the current market scenario, as the high level of threats posed by modern hacking methods cannot be handled by conventional systems.

– Enterprise firewalls are the basic unit of network security. They examine the flow of inbound and outbound data packets in an enterprise network against a set of predefined values to detect any malicious activity in the network.

– With the emergence of cloud technology, firewalls are now being deployed which offers a bundled solution that ensures availability of firewall on any device, addresses any traffic workload and enforces similar policies across the organization.

– According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), in the US in 2017, the commercial networks witnessed 1013 breaches exposing more than 166 million records out of which 98% belonged to various organizations operating in the business sector.

– The increasing demand for network security, especially in the manufacturing sector is primarily due to the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 policies, also IoT applications are expected to create a huge demand for enterprise firewall systems.

Competitive Landscape :

The enterprise firewall market is highly competitive in nature and is mildly concentrated due to the presence of several international and national players. Major players in the enterprise firewall market include Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco systems among others.

– March 2018 – Palo Alto Networks acquired Evident.io, a pioneer and leader in public cloud services infrastructure protection. For Palo Alto Networks. The transaction will extend the leadership of Palo Alto Network in cloud security and will help in customizing the holistic cloud offering to address the critical security needs of today’s enterprise customers as they adopt the cloud.

– February 2018 – Fortinet introduced a new series of Firewalls, which are touted to be the industry’s fastest 100 Gbps+ firewalls. Increase in multi-cloud networks and the traffic rise has security speed and scale.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

