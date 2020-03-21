Enterprise Collaboration Service to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2025

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Enterprise Collaboration Service industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Enterprise Collaboration Service as well as some small players.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global enterprise collaboration service market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the enterprise collaboration service market. The comprehensive enterprise collaboration service market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting enterprise collaboration service market growth.

Mitel Networks Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Fuze Inc., 8×8, Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Tropo, Inc., Vonage networks LLC, Xura, Inc., Atlassian Corp PLC GENBAND, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., and Unify, Inc. (Atos SE) are some of the major players operating within the enterprise collaboration service market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

By Solution

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Contact Center

Mobility/Telephony

Collaborative Tool Email Application Sharing Web Services Search Services Office Suite Resource Management Process Management Business Intelligence



By Deployment

Off Premise

On-Premise

Hybrid

By End-use Application

Banking, Financial services and

Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Education

Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)

By Geography