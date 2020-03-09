Enterprise Asset Management Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – ABB Ltd, CGI Group, Inc., Dude Solutions, Inc., eMaint, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

The Enterprise Asset Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Asset Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connectivity. They help in reducing the overall costs, while also providing highly flexible and scalable access to solutions. Companies are deploying solutions on-cloud to improve the centralization, mobility, collaboration of data, and reduction of data loss during the transit. Security remains to be a critical issue, which restricts its adoption; however, this issue is gradually being eradicated through rigorous security tests, conducted to the highest standards by third parties. Due to these advantages, most vendors are switching from on-premises deployment type to the Software as a Service (SaaS)-based software.

Top Leading Companies of Global Enterprise Asset Management Market are ABB Ltd, CGI Group, Inc., Dude Solutions, Inc., eMaint, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, IFS, Infor, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems, SAP, Schneider Electric and others.

Regional Outlook of Enterprise Asset Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Enterprise Asset Management Market Is Primarily Split Into

Linear Assets

Non-Linear Assets

Field Service Management (FSM)

Assets Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

