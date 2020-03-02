Enteral Syringe Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Dynamics & Demand Analysis 2019-2025

Enteral syringes are used enteral feeding which refers to intake of food via the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The GI tract is composed of the mouth, esophagus, stomach, and intestines. A person on enteral feeds usually has a condition or injury that prevents eating a regular diet by mouth, but their GI tract is still able to function.

Enteral Syringe Market is valued at USD 601.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 840.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Some of the more common underlying reasons for enteral feeding include: a stroke, which may impair ability to swallow; cancer, which may cause fatigue, nausea, and vomiting that make it difficult to eat; critical illness or injury, which reduces energy or ability to eat; failure to thrive or inability to eat in young children or infants; serious illness, which places the body in a state of stress, making it difficult to take in enough nutrients; neurological or movement disorders that increase caloric requirements while making it more difficult to eat and GI dysfunction or disease, although this may require intravenous (IV) nutrition instead. Enteral syringe market has shown a lucrative growth in past few years owing to various driving factors such as ; increasing cases of premature births resulting in neonatal admissions and malnutrition across the globe.

Global enteral syringe market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, patient group, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product type, global enteral syringe market is segmented into single use enteral syringes, home use enteral syringes and catheter syringes. Based on application, the enteral syringe market is segmented into oncology, malnutrition, neurological disease, GI related disease and other. Based on patient group, the enteral syringe market is segmented into neonates and pediatric and adults. Based on end-user, the enteral syringe market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory care center and home based user.

Key Players –

Some of the key players in Global Enteral Syringe market are: Abbott Laboratories Inc., Terumo Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Schott AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Retractable Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith’s Medical, Terumo Medical Corporation and others.

Get Discount:https://brandessenceresearch.com/DiscountOffers/RequestOffer/457

Increasing Critical Care and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Admissions are the Key Factors Driving the Market Growth.

Increasing number of critical care and neonatal intensive care units are the major factors expected to drive the growth of global enteral syringe market. In addition, increasing geriatric population is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. People above 60 years of age are more prone to illness or injuries that often require hospitals admission and nutritional therapy and medication administration through eternal syringe. Furthermore, regulatory guidelines for the design and manufacture of enteral syringes for patient safety are also projected to supplement the market growth for enteral syringes during the forecast period. However, stringent governmental regulations may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, high potential in emerging markets in the emerging economies can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Enteral Syringe market.

By region, the global enteral syringes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected dominate the global enteral syringes market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as neurological disorder, cancer, and rising number of hospital admissions regarding this type of diseases in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of premature births and weak newborns who needs enteral feeding after birth. Moreover, rising awareness of enteral nutrition and improving healthcare facilities across emerging economies in this region are also anticipated to foster the market growth.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Single Use Enteral Syringes

Home Use Enteral syringes

Catheter Syringes

By Application:

Oncology

Malnutrition

Neurological Disease

GI related Disease

Other (Diabetes, Hyper metabolism)

By Patients Group:

Neonates and Pediatric

Adults

By End-User:

Hospitals &Ambulatory care center

Home based user

Get Full Report at:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/enteral-syringe-market-global

Read Other Report:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/semiconductor/europe-lan-cable-market-size