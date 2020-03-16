Enteral Nutrition Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at 7.4% CAGR by 2027 | Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Abbott

According to The Insight Partners market research titled “Enteral Nutrition Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form, Nutrient Composition and Distribution Channel”. The global enteral nutrition market is anticipated to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global enteral nutrition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The enteral nutrition market majorly consists of the players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global, Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Abbott, Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company among others.

The global enteral nutrition market, based on the form, is segmented into in liquid and powder. The liquid segment led the enteral nutrition market in 2018, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing malnutrition worldwide and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Although the market of the nutrition is expected to have restraining factors which include complications associated with enteral nutrition.

The report segments Global Enteral Nutrition Market as follows:

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Nutrient Composition

Protein-Based Standard Protein Diet High Protein Supplement Protein for Diabetic Patients Other Composition Types

Carbohydrates Based

Fat Based

Vitamin Based

Others

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Enteral Nutrition market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

market to help players develop effective long-term strategies Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

