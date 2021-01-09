Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Overview by Growing Demand and Supply 2020 to 2024

The Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Enteral Feeding Formulas Market so far.

The enteral feeding formulas market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Companies covered:

Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Trovita Health Science, Global Health Product Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., and Victus and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The high prevalence rate of chronic disorders, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and (Coronary Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders) COPD is expected to propel the growth of the market. Cardiovascular diseases impose a huge burden in terms of mortality, morbidity, and healthcare costs. According to the estimates of CVD statistics reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases accounted for 31% of overall deaths in 2015. Also, the data states that globally nearly one in six deaths are caused by cancer. These chronic diseases require longer hospital stay and recovery time. Thus, patients face problem in swallowing food. External nutrition is given to the patient through the tube. Thus, the increase in the cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Other factors driving this market are the growing geriatric population around the world and the rising prevalence of preterm births.

Competitive Insights:

February 2018 – Ametek acquired FMH Aerospace and the acquired entity was a leader in the production of differentiated and engineered components for the aerospace, space, and defense markets. The acquired entitys, more than 100 aerospace and defense projects, may provide the company, broad and lucrative defense and aerospace opportunities.

Scope of the Report

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals, and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. The report covers various types of polymeric, monomeric, and disease-specific enteral formulas.

By Application, the Oncology Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

Globally, the burden of cancer is growing rapidly. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Majority of tumor-bearing patients suffer from cancer cachexia, which causes insulin resistance, increased lipolysis with loss of body fat, increased protein turnover, and loss of muscle mass causing loss of appetite and weight. Furthermore, cancer treatment causes many complications and side effects in the patients, including mucositis sores in the mouth, difficulty in chewing and swallowing solid food, altered saliva level making it difficult to swallow. To improve the clinical condition of cancer patients, providing nutrition is the cornerstone, as it becomes very difficult for the cancer patients to take the food orally, and as the treatment proceeds, the nutrition is supplied by enteral feeding tubes to help them maintain the body mass. The incidence and prevalence of cancer are increasing, contributing to the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast period.

