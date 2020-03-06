Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share, Top Players, Growth Trends in Regions, Latest-Technology, Application & Industry-Forecast to 2025

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Moreover, this research Enteral Feeding Devices Market report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, v structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

Therefore, owing to several advantages of enteral nutrition such as favorable immunity response, affordable pricing, technological milestones for improved functionalities and low risk of infections on prolonged use, remain some of the most prominent advantages of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition, allowing greater adoption as well as sustainable growth possibilities in global enteral feeding devices market.

Yet another reason for quick adoption of enteral feeding system is improved recovery rates of patients undergoing artificial nutrition as opposed to the ones with no nutritional assistance. Studies suggest that starving patient pools have resulted in inferior therapeutic response. Enteral nutrition is also a preferred choice amongst patients across all age groups and care settings.

On the back of several growth propellants such as growing numbers of older adults, coupled with age related diseases, significant rise in the number of premature birth rates, as well as soaring instances of chronic and life threatening maladies have spurred demands for artificial feeding system. These factors are likely to directly accelerate growth possibilities in global enteral feeding devices market in forthcoming future.

Academicians Collaborate with Cancer Institutes to Aid Feasible Enteral Tubes to Encourage Real Food Blends Consumption

Artificial feeding and meeting nutritional needs of cancer patients is a constant challenge, affecting wellness and recovery trail amongst cancer patients. The efficacy of commercially formulated feeding components over real food variants remains highly debatable. Several initial studies affirmed that real food blends contributed towards bacterial contamination.

According to a recently published report by American Society of Clinical Oncology (Cancer.Net) cancers of the neck and head make up for over 4% of global cancer instances in the US. Besides older adults, the conditions are also gaining prominence amongst younger generations. Therefore, with such widespread occurrences of head and mouth cancers, normal eating amongst patients is highly compromised. This challenge is estimated to enable burgeoning adoption of artificial feeding system such as enteral feeding, thereby incurring rewarding returns in global enteral feeding devices market in the coming years.

However, to offset this challenge and eventually to favor adoption of real food blends instead of commercial food substitutes has augmented several high end research endeavors. In this regard, academicians from Troy University are edging towards novel feeding tube discoveries.

In association with cancer institutions such as Montgomery Cancer Center, the university is facilitating significant studies to aid feeding regimen amongst cancer patients, especially of the head and neck who face severe eating and swallowing difficulties. The development is likely to overcome the challenge of constant weight loss amongst cancer patients with flawed eating habits.

An artificial feeding method via the gastrointestinal tract is broadly classified as enteral nutrition. This mode of nutrition delivery is a commonly preferred assisted nutrition mode to meet optimal nutritional needs of patients, unable to follow normal eating habits owing to severe health conditions. Therefore, tube based enteral nutrition is one of the most acceptable artificial feeding system.

Patients complaining of swallowing difficulty are mostly kept on enteral feeding system to meet his daily calorie requirements. IN this regard it is vital to understand that tremendous rise in geriatric population and higher life expectancy have manifested in associated disease occurrence. The risks of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cardiac disorders, oncological instances, and poor digestive capabilities and occurrences of strokes remain widespread amongst aging populace. Therefore, under these prevailing circumstances, adoption of enteral feeding remains the most logical option, thus fuelling astronomical growth in global enteral feeding devices market.

Preterm Births Continue to Expedite Adoption of Enteral Devices to Meet Daily Calorie Needs

Significant rise in occurrences of preterm births have been noticed in recent years across regions. Preterm birth is identified as birth before completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy according to WHO. Lifestyle errors such as smoking during pregnancy is one of the most vital factors for preterm births.

Additional factors such as age of the expecting mothers and other socio economic factors also lead to preterm births. Physiological, emotional, and neurological risk factors associated with preterm births are massive, often leading to early fatality, even before completion of five years. Artificial nutrition therefore is highly crucial in averting such consequences. Need for enteral feeding therefore calls for greater reliance on technologically advanced enteral devices, allowing the market to remain remunerative. Early reliance on enteral nutrition amongst premature infants have several benefits such as better neurodevelopment and other health outcome as opposed to pre-term births wherein artificial nutrition was delayed.

Need for Blenderized Tube Feeding amongst Pediatric Patients to Accelerate Growth in Enteral Feeding devices Market

Several studies suggest the efficacy of enteral feeding in coining favorable outcomes in blenderized tube feeds which are given directly to infants in the form of both liquid and blended foods with the iad of enteral feeding tube. Blenderized tube feeding is highly recommended for pediatric patients for its ample advantages such as improved gut health, psychosocial, as well as improved tolerance and absorption.

CoapTech LLC Launches Pioneering Ultrasound Based Imaging Device to Enable Flawless Placement of Enteral Feeding Tubes

Technological advancements remain at the core of rapid growth trajectory in global enteral feeding devices market. New technological developments such as superlative imaging technologies to render accurate placement of enteral feeding tubes is a game changer in artificial feeding space.

One of the most prevalent shortcomings in enteral feeding is the challenge of placing enteral feeding tube accurately with precision which is enabled through a surgical suite. To offset this challenge, leading device veteran CoapTech LLC has affirmed FDA’s approval for its recent enteral device technology, PUMA-G system that is directed to foster ultrasound assisted precise placement of enteral feeding tubes at the right spot.

This is a flagship pioneering product of the company harnessing ultrasound imaging technology to ease placement of enteral feeding tubes. The development is a massive one which is likely to transform artificial feeding system for large patient pools, thus augmenting growth in global enteral feeding devices market.

On the same lines, Envision Medical, a medical device company has also echoes similar feat with FDA approval for its new electromagnetic feeding tube placement technology. This recent addition will enable precise placement of the enteral feeding nasal tubes across GI tract, without incurring associated complications such as lung injury which has significantly remained a potential bottleneck.

Kangaroo Iris Technology Trending in Enteral Feeding Device Market

In yet another development, Israel based Fidmi Medical has also bagged FDA approval for its enteral feeding device that averts dislodging and internal clogging, a common challenge of conventional enteral feeding devices.

Next in line is the emergence of Kangaroo enteral feeding tube based on IRIS technology which is a camera integrated arrangement to offer visual assistance for accurately placing the feeding tubes. Other pertinent benefits such as real time information on feeding tube placement, better delivery and aversion of delayed feeding.

For improved and systematic market analysis, the global enteral feeding devices market is stratified into diverse segments. Some of the dynamic segments included in global enteral feeding devices market comprise type, age group, application, end user and region.

By Type: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

By type, enteral feeding tubes dominated revenue maximization owing to their steadfast adoption.

By Age Group: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Adults

Pediatrics

By Application: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Oncology

Gastrointestinal

Neurological

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

By End Use: Enteral Feeding Devices Market