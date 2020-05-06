Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020 Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

As long as patients do not report of a flawed gut functionality, enteral nutrition remains the most preferred medium of artificial food intake system amongst patients with stark digestion issues.

In contrast, amongst patients who have compromised gut capabilities, parenteral nutrition continues to remain the most preferred nutrition delivery system. Poor gut health in terms of gut obstructions, perforations and the like are some of the common gut conditions that result in parenteral nutrition. However, parenteral nutrition results in associated side effects such as infections besides its higher pricing brackets which limits long term adoption.

Therefore, owing to several advantages of enteral nutrition such as favorable immunity response, affordable pricing, technological milestones for improved functionalities and low risk of infections on prolonged use, remain some of the most prominent advantages of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition, allowing greater adoption as well as sustainable growth possibilities in global enteral feeding devices market.

Yet another reason for quick adoption of enteral feeding system is improved recovery rates of patients undergoing artificial nutrition as opposed to the ones with no nutritional assistance. Studies suggest that starving patient pools have resulted in inferior therapeutic response. Enteral nutrition is also a preferred choice amongst patients across all age groups and care settings.

On the back of several growth propellants such as growing numbers of older adults, coupled with age related diseases, significant rise in the number of premature birth rates, as well as soaring instances of chronic and life threatening maladies have spurred demands for artificial feeding system. These factors are likely to directly accelerate growth possibilities in global enteral feeding devices market in forthcoming future.

Academicians Collaborate with Cancer Institutes to Aid Feasible Enteral Tubes to Encourage Real Food Blends Consumption

Artificial feeding and meeting nutritional needs of cancer patients is a constant challenge, affecting wellness and recovery trail amongst cancer patients. The efficacy of commercially formulated feeding components over real food variants remains highly debatable. Several initial studies affirmed that real food blends contributed towards bacterial contamination.

According to a recently published report by American Society of Clinical Oncology (Cancer.Net) cancers of the neck and head make up for over 4% of global cancer instances in the US. Besides older adults, the conditions are also gaining prominence amongst younger generations. Therefore, with such widespread occurrences of head and mouth cancers, normal eating amongst patients is highly compromised. This challenge is estimated to enable burgeoning adoption of artificial feeding system such as enteral feeding, thereby incurring rewarding returns in global enteral feeding devices market in the coming years.

However, to offset this challenge and eventually to favor adoption of real food blends instead of commercial food substitutes has augmented several high end research endeavors. In this regard, academicians from Troy University are edging towards novel feeding tube discoveries.