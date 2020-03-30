ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Industry Growth, Top Players, Latest Trends, Demand Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The ENT surgical devices and equipment industry consists of sales of ENT (ear-nose-throat) surgical devices. ENT surgical devices include balloon sinus dilation devices, powered surgical instruments, ENT supplies, radiofrequency devices, ear tubes and handheld instruments are used to perform surgical procedures such as tonsillectomy, tracheostomy, implantations, septorhinoplasty, turbinate reduction, mastoidectomy, stapedectomy and reconstruction surgeries. Based on the mode of operation, this market is segmented into hand-held devices, portable devices and fixed devices.

Increasing demand and adoption of minimally invasive ENT surgeries will drive the ENT surgical devices and equipment market in the future. For example, minimally invasive ENT surgeries offers patients with many benefits such as smaller incisions, faster recovery times, reduced pain, and scarring. In majority of the cases physicians enjoy higher accuracy rate compared to traditional open surgery. These supreme benefits of minimally invasive ENT surgeries will drive the market.

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market By Modality:

Hand-held devices

Portable devices

Fixed devices

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

ENT Clinics

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market By Product:

Hand Instrument

ENT Surgical Lasers

Powered ENT Surgical Systems

Radiofrequency Electrosurgical Devices

ENT Surgery Workstations

ENT Surgical Navigation System

ENT Visualization System

Surgical Microscopes

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market China ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

……

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market are

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Stryker

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

KLS Martin LP

Acclarent, Inc.

North America was the largest region in the ENT surgical devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The ENT surgical devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

