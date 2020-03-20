Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Manufacturers, Industry Trend, Size, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2025

Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market studies a stand-alone thermal imaging camera that sees infrared energy emitting, or radiating, from objects and forms a real-time video image that is displayed on an MFD or dedicated video display screen. The system’s primary benefit is improving situational awareness.

At present, in developed countries, the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world\’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe and Israel. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

By application, the global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market is segmented into Military Aircraft, Business Jet and Other Civil Aircraft, The application market is saturated and the Business Jet have a quick development in recent years. According to the International Air Transport Association, China will surpass the United States to become the world\’s largest commercial air passenger market in the next two decades.

Aircraft safety, situational awareness, and reliable operations at low visibility are factors driving the enhanced vision systems market. Whereas, high amount of investment and lengthy clearance process for upgradation of components act as some of the major restraints for the enhanced vision systems market.

At night, an EVS eliminates the visual effects of darkness, turning it into day on the display, and enabling the pilot to see and avoid clouds at night. During the day, the system enables the pilot to see through smoke, haze and smog.

The worldwide market for Enhanced Vision System (EVS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2025, from 210 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Elbit Systems (Opgal)

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell

Esterline Technologies

Astronics MAX-VIZ

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Market Segment by Type covers:

Stand-alone EVS

Combined Vision Systems (EVS+SVS)

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Military Aircraft

Business Jet Aircraft

Other Civil Aircraft

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Enhanced Vision System (EVS), with sales, revenue, and price of Enhanced Vision System (EVS), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Enhanced Vision System (EVS), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Enhanced Vision System (EVS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

