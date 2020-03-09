Enhanced Gas Recovery Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Enhanced Gas Recovery market size was 7250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enhanced Gas Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enhanced Gas Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
Enhanced Gas Recovery is similar to enhanced oil recovery except the focus is on recovering natural gas, condensates and natural gas liquids using technologies such as waterflooding, fracturing, gas injection such as co2 injection, etc. to increase natural gas production from reservoirs.
As the energy requirements escalates across the world due to growing population and rapid urbanization, it has become imperative to make the most out of the existing resources.
The key players covered in this study
Linde Group
Dow Chemical
Praxair
Abu Dhabi National Oil
Tiorco
NALCO Energy Services
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Nitrogen Based EGR
Carbon Dioxide Based EGR
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas Industry
Construction Industry
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enhanced Gas Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enhanced Gas Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enhanced Gas Recovery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Nitrogen Based EGR
1.4.3 Carbon Dioxide Based EGR
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil and Gas Industry
1.5.3 Construction Industry
1.5.4 Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size
2.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enhanced Gas Recovery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enhanced Gas Recovery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players in China
7.3 China Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players in India
10.3 India Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Linde Group
12.1.1 Linde Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction
12.1.4 Linde Group Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Linde Group Recent Development
12.2 Dow Chemical
12.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction
12.2.4 Dow Chemical Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development
12.3 Praxair
12.3.1 Praxair Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction
12.3.4 Praxair Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Praxair Recent Development
12.4 Abu Dhabi National Oil
12.4.1 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction
12.4.4 Abu Dhabi National Oil Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Abu Dhabi National Oil Recent Development
12.5 Tiorco
12.5.1 Tiorco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction
12.5.4 Tiorco Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tiorco Recent Development
12.6 NALCO Energy Services
12.6.1 NALCO Energy Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction
12.6.4 NALCO Energy Services Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 NALCO Energy Services Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
