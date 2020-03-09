Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems market size was 6120 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enhanced Fire Protection Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Enhanced Fire Protection Systems is to point to by the trigger device, Fire alarm and linkage output device and a system of other auxiliary function devices.

The rapid development of predicting oil and gas industry is the world’s Enhanced Fire Protection Systems market rapid development.

The key players covered in this study

Marioff

Consilium

Knowsley

Minimax

Deluge Offshore & Marine

Semco Maritime

KEVTA Fire Systems

3M

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

Danfoss Semco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enhanced Fire Protection Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Active Systems

1.4.3 Passive Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.5.3 Construction Industry

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size

2.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Marioff

12.1.1 Marioff Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Marioff Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Marioff Recent Development

12.2 Consilium

12.2.1 Consilium Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Consilium Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Consilium Recent Development

12.3 Knowsley

12.3.1 Knowsley Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Knowsley Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Knowsley Recent Development

12.4 Minimax

12.4.1 Minimax Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Minimax Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Minimax Recent Development

12.5 Deluge Offshore & Marine

12.5.1 Deluge Offshore & Marine Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Deluge Offshore & Marine Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Deluge Offshore & Marine Recent Development

12.6 Semco Maritime

12.6.1 Semco Maritime Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Semco Maritime Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Semco Maritime Recent Development

12.7 KEVTA Fire Systems

12.7.1 KEVTA Fire Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.7.4 KEVTA Fire Systems Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 KEVTA Fire Systems Recent Development

12.8 3M

12.8.1 3M Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.8.4 3M Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 3M Recent Development

12.9 Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

12.9.1 Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Recent Development

12.10 Danfoss Semco

12.10.1 Danfoss Semco Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Danfoss Semco Revenue in Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Danfoss Semco Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

