Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys And Blends Market: Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

The global engineering resin and polymer alloy/blend market reached 26.3 billion pounds in 2016. The market should reach over 27.9 billion pounds by 2017 and nearly 36.9 billion pounds in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 5.7%.

Report Scope:

In this report, engineering resins include traditional varieties such as polyamides, polycarbonates, polyacetals, (reinforced) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT); along with alloys/blends such as polycarbonate-ABS (PC/ABS), polyphenylene oxide/high-impact polystyrene (PPO-HIPS), polyphenylene oxide/polyamides (PPO/polyamide) and polycarbonate-PBT (PC/PBT). Higher-performance engineering resins covered include polysulfones, poly(phenylene-sulfide) (PPS), polyketones and liquid crystal polymers.

The key applications covered include the automotive market segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electronic/electrical markets; medical devices and products; building and construction materials; appliances; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets, including optical lenses and aviation products.

Report includes:

– An overview of the global market for engineering resins, along with polymer alloys and blends

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Segmentation of resins into a wide variety of applications as well as selected commodity thermoplastics and thermosets

– Discussion of the major materials involved in terms of plant capacities, markets by application, new technologies and products, and rationales for anticipated growth

– Coverage of key applications, including automotive segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electrical/electronic markets; medical devices/products; building/construction materials; appliances; electronic enclosures; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets such as optical lenses and aviation products

Report Summary

Growth rates are typically in the 4%-6% range. The market is led by polycarbonates, followed by polyamides; these two resins accounted for nearly 64% of the total market in 2016. Their market share is expected to increase to 65% by 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region comprises the largest regional segment, with more than 53% of the total market, followed by the Americas and Europe. Over the next five years, the Asia-Pacific segment will increase its market share to 55%.

Prominent global producers and suppliers of engineered resins/polymer alloys/blends include BASF, Covestro (formerly Bayer Material Sciences), Celanese, DSM Engineering, DuPont, Sabic Innovative Plastics (Sabic IP) and Solvay Advanced Polymers.