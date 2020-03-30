Engineering Plastics Market Outlook, Global Demand and Rising Trends 2016 – 2026

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global engineering plastics market between 2016 and 2026 in a latest research publication. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the engineering plastics market. The study demonstrates market dynamics expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global engineering plastics market over the forecast period. The report also provides updates on trends, drivers, restraints, volume forecasts, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global engineering plastics market.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1118

Higher thermal and mechanical properties offered by engineering plastics are the main factors driving the demand for high-end applications over commodity plastics. Lightweight materials for automotive parts (power train and engine components, intake ducts, and manifolds) are in high demand resulting in fuel efficiency. Polymers such as polyamides (PA), polyacetals (POM), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) hold maximum share of the market. High performance materials such as liquid crystals polymers (LCP), polysulphones, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and its grades are expected to gain higher momentum during the forecast period for medical and electrical and electronic application segments.

The report discusses key changes in the momentum of industry dynamics. Companies have been expanding through strategic mergers and acquisitions in the engineering plastics industry over the past few years and this trend will continue in the next five to six years. New product development and new application additions are a must for multinational companies to sustain in the market. Besides, companies need to emphasise on next generation growth through high performance polymers such as PEEK, PPSU, PESU, LCP, etc. The report also analyses various industry entry barriers and rates these based on their impact on market competition levels.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1118

The report also segregates the global engineering plastics market by product type and application. A section of the report highlights the region-wise demand for engineering plastics, providing a market outlook for 2016–2026 and setting the forecast within the context of the global engineering plastics industry, including new technological developments and product offerings. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the engineering plastics market globally and analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. The final section of the report covers the global engineering plastics market competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading manufacturers operating in the market. The report evaluates long-term and short-term strategies, key product offerings, recent developments, detailed SWOT analysis, new target applications, regional presence, and key takeaways of top companies in the engineering plastics market.

Research methodology

The report uses in-depth primary and secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. in the global engineering plastics market and conducts forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also analyses the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This is useful to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities. Another important feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1118/SL