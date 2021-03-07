Energy Storage Systems Market to Set Astonishing Growth by 2025 | LG Chem., ABB Ltd. AES Energy Storage, LLC, Beacon Power.

The ‘ Energy Storage Systems market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Energy Storage Systems market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Energy Storage Systems market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Global Energy Storage Systems Market valued approximately USD 174 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors that drive the market growth of energy storage systems are growing adoption in transportation and software integration for management of energy storage systems and growth in renewable energy adoption. However technical challenges and high cost are restraining the market growth.
Energy Storage System is equipment, which conveniently and efficiently store various forms of energy which can be utilized as per the requirement, example lithium ion batteries. These are undergoing for constant technological development which overcome the traditional barriers for continuous supply of energy. Furthermore, rising focus on production of renewable is due to growing energy consumption across the globe.
Key Segments Studied in the Global Energy Storage Systems Market
Professional Key players: LG Chem., ABB Ltd. AES Energy Storage, LLC, Beacon Power., LLC, BYD Company Limited, Covergent Energy & Power Inc., Greensmith Energy ; Power Inc., EOS Energy Storage, Seeo, Inc., and S&C Electric Company.
Market Segmentation:
By Technology (Pumped Hydro Storage, CAES, Sodium Sulfuric, Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, Flywheel, Redox-Flow) by Application (Grid Storage, Transportation) by End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility)
Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan
North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)
Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)
Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
