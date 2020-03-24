ENERGY STORAGE MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, TRENDS, KEY INSIGHTS, END USERS, COMPANY PROFILES AND GROWTH PREDICTIONS TILL 2025

The Global Energy Storage Market is the increasing penetration of variable energy generation systems such as solar and wind are expected to increase demand for efficient energy storage systems.

There is an increase in demand for power from remote locations. Also, there is a shift from high-cost diesel fuel to variable renewable resources, owing to which demand for both energy storage and sophisticated operations controls is expected boost growth of the global energy storage market.

High cost associated with new storage technology deployment and new modeling challenges is expected to restrain growth of the global energy storage market. However, favorable regulatory scenario and increasing urban population and infrastructure development in emerging economies are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global energy storage market.

The energy storage market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global energy storage market, and is expected to grow in the forecasted period, owing to the presence of prominent players in the region.

The Lithium Ion Battery segment held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Energy Storage market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecasted period, owing to increasing use in residential and commercial sectors. Different Battery Types of Li-ion batteries such as organic Li-ion and semisolid Li-ion batteries are under R&D, which is further expected to fuel the market in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in this market include NEC Energy Solutions, AES CORPORATION, S&C Electric Company, SolarCity Corporation, General Electric Company, Princeton Power Systems, Inc., and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Battery Battery Type, and Applications Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Battery Battery Type, and Applications, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Target Audience:

* Energy Storage providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Global Energy Storage Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Energy Storage Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Energy Storage Market Product Type Outlook

5 Global Energy Storage Market End User Outlook

6 Global Energy Storage Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

