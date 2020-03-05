Energy Storage Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – EDF Renewable Energy, Fluence Energy

The report titled “Energy Storage Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Energy Storage market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The Global Energy Storage market accounted for $ 1, 92, 121.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3, 58, 545.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency and increasing acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles. However, Hazardous environmental impact is restraining the market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Energy Storage Market: Duke Energy, E.ON, East Penn Manufacturing, EDF Renewable Energy, Fluence Energy, GE Power, Invenergy, LG Chem, Tesla, ABB, Johnson Controls, SolarEdge, EnerVault and others.

Global Energy Storage Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Energy Storage Market on the basis of Types are:

Lithium Ion Technology

Lead Acid Technology

Sodium Chemistry Technology

Flow Vanadium Technology

Flow Zinc Technology

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Energy Storage Market is segmented into:

Residential

Non-Residential

Utility

Regional Analysis For Energy Storage Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Energy Storage Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Energy Storage Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Energy Storage Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Energy Storage Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Energy Storage Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

